Rusaia bars entry for UK PM Johnson

A handout photo released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) speaking to a local resident as he walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) in central Kyiv on April 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

"This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy," the statement said.