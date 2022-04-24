9 people from stricken tour boat off Hokkaido found, 8 unresponsive

Rescue unit members conduct a search and rescue operation for those on board the missing tour boat Kazu 1 at a rocky coastal area of the Shiretoko Peninsula in Shari, Hokkaido prefecture, on Sunday. (1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via Reuters photo)

SAPPORO: The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said nine people believed to be among 26 passengers and crew aboard a tourist boat that went missing off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula were found on Sunday, with eight confirmed to be in a nonresponsive state.

The nine people were found in the water or on nearby rocks, as aircraft and patrol boats continue the search for the vessel, named the Kazu I, which reported to the coast guard it was taking on water around 1.15pm (11.15am Bangkok time) on Saturday off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The vessel, crewed by a 54-year-old captain and a 27-year-old deckhand, told its operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, it was tilting 30 degrees around 2pm before losing contact, according to the JCG.

Twenty-two adult passengers, two children and two crew were on board when the boat left port around 10am, and all were believed to be wearing life jackets.

The incident occurred while the boat was in waters off Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the peninsula around 27 kilometres northeast of the boat's home port.

Water temperatures in the area have been around 2 C to 4 C in recent days and high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, according to the local fisheries cooperative. Its fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, it said.

Ground, Maritime and Air self-defence forces have all dispatched aircraft to help with the search for the remaining passengers and crew, with the MSDF also sending a destroyer.

According to the JCG's regional station in Abashiri, last June the Kazu I ran aground in shallow water shortly after leaving port. No one was injured in that incident.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice and was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is a habitat for many rare species of animals and plants.