Cambodia contemplates high-speed train to Thai border

A Cambodian train running on the Phnom Penh-Poi Pet line is seen in the Cambodian capital's central train station in September 2019. (State Railway of Thailand photo)

The Cambodian government is considering upgrading several train lines, including the one to the Thai border, to promote trade and increase the mobility of its population.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chantol said on Wednesday the high-speed railway plan would undergo a feasibility study.

“We are looking at transforming current routes into high-speed lines running from Poipet to Phnom Penh, and from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville and its port,” the Khmer Times on Thursday quoted him as saying.

Cambodia has two train lines covering 612 kilometres. The first route is from Poipet town - opposite Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province - to Phnom Penh. The other runs between the capital and the port in Sihanoukville.

The current trains run at a maximum speed of only 30 kilometres per hour, the newspaper said.

A plan to build high-speed train lines was mooted by Prime Minister Hun Sen in early April as part of a plan to improve transport connections with neighbouring countries, promoting movement of goods and people.