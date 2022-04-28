Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New Covid-19 strain found in northeast Japan city
World

New Covid-19 strain found in northeast Japan city

published : 28 Apr 2022 at 19:38

writer: Kyodo News

Visitors stroll under illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, on March 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Visitors stroll under illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, on March 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Japan's first case of a coronavirus variant has been found in Sendai, the northeast Japan city's government said Thursday.

The mutation was described as a recombinant virus mixing genetic information of the Omicron variant's BA.1 and BA.2 subtypes. It differs from the Omicron XE derivative strain that presents a risk of a sudden rise in cases.

The person with the new variant developed symptoms in late March. Because the Covid-19 patient had a mild case and no recent history of foreign travel, the person was allowed to recover without hospitalisation. No transmission from the patient has been confirmed.

The variant is a rare type with recombination to areas governing infectivity and other characteristics, said Tomoya Saito, who heads the infectious diseases crisis management research centre at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Saito added there was minimal cause to worry about the situation, stating, "It hasn't been found elsewhere, and it seems not to have spread far."

Recombinant variants of the virus, including non-Omicron strains, have been confirmed from XA to XU, the NIID said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

New Covid-19 strain found in northeast Japan city

Japan's first case of a coronavirus variant has been found in Sendai, the northeast Japan city's government said Thursday.

19:38
World

Malaysian facing execution in Singapore wins reprieve

A Malaysian man set to be executed in Singapore for drug trafficking was granted a reprieve on Thursday, campaigners said, a day after the hanging of a mentally disabled man sparked an outcry.

19:00
Thailand

Three held, B85m haul seized in drug busts in 9 provinces

Police arrested three alleged members of a drug network in separate operations and seized assets worth about 85 million baht during raids in nine provinces.

17:16