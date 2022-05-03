Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines’ Duterte seeks to end lucrative online cockfighting
World

Philippines’ Duterte seeks to end lucrative online cockfighting

published : 3 May 2022 at 10:46

writer: Bloomberg

Roosters fight inside a pit during a match live-streamed at the Pitmasters Live compound in Lipa City, Batangas, the Philippines, on Jan 29, 2022. Cockfighting, in which two roosters spar to the death, has become an online craze in the Philippines. (Bloomberg file photo)
Roosters fight inside a pit during a match live-streamed at the Pitmasters Live compound in Lipa City, Batangas, the Philippines, on Jan 29, 2022. Cockfighting, in which two roosters spar to the death, has become an online craze in the Philippines. (Bloomberg file photo)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will order the termination of online cockfighting operations, which have been daily raking in millions of dollars in wagers.

Duterte said online cockfighting, known locally as e-sabong, is “working against our values”, and the Interior Department has recommended stopping operations after a review. 

Cockfighting, in which two roosters spar to the death, has become an online craze in the Philippines. Once a declining bloodsport, the centuries-old game is now a major industry across this Southeast Asian nation, attracting a new generation of gamblers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong plummets towards bottom of press freedom ranking

Hong Kong has plummeted down an international press freedom chart as authorities have wielded a draconian new security law to silence critical news outlets and jail journalists, a new report said on Tuesday.

12:00
Thailand

Marcos heir to oversee hunt for loot if he wins Philippines presidency

Nearly 40 years after the Philippines began hunting for the billions of dollars plundered during former dictator Ferdinand Marcos's regime, much of the loot is still missing and no one in the family has been jailed.

11:24
Business

Exports seen up at least 5% this year: shippers

Thailand's exports are expected to rise by at least 5% this year after a strong first quarter and with support from a weaker baht, Thai National Shippers’ Council said on Tuesday.

11:16