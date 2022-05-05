Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds
World

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds

published : 5 May 2022 at 12:00

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A person writes a message on The National Covid Memorial Wall, on national day of reflection to mark the two year anniversary of the United Kingdom going into national lockdown, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A person writes a message on The National Covid Memorial Wall, on national day of reflection to mark the two year anniversary of the United Kingdom going into national lockdown, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. (Reuters)

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, a large study in the United States has found.

"We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods," said four scientists who conducted the study based on records of 130,000 Covid-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world.

The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on May 2, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status, and the Charlson comorbidity index that predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalization for patients with specific comorbid conditions.

The studies that assumed that the Omicron variant was less severe were conducted in various places including South Africa, Scotland, England, and Canada, said the scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School.

They said their study could have several limitations, including the possibility that it underestimated the number of vaccinated patients in more recent Covid waves, and the total number of infections, because it excluded patients who performed at-home rapid tests.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Factbox: Marcos and Robredo lead Philippine presidential hopefuls

Philippine presidential candidates will wrap up campaigning this week ahead of the May 9 election, in a contest that has shaped into a two-way race between the clear favourite Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his main rival Leni Robredo.

12:38
Thailand

Myanmar job seekers arrested near Malaysian border

SONGKHLA: Fourteen illegal Myanmar migrants heading for promised jobs in Malaysia were arrested near the southern border in Sadao district in the early hours of Thursday.

12:08
World

Omicron as severe as previous Covid variants, large study finds

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, a large study in the United States has found.

12:00