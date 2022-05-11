Section
Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19
World

Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19

published : 11 May 2022 at 10:16

writer: Bloomberg, AFP

Bill Gates discusses his new book
Bill Gates discusses his new book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" onstage at 92Y on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

Bill Gates tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Microsoft co-founder, 66, said he would adhere to the advice of medical experts by self-isolating until he is healthy again.

In April, he published a book called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic". The book focuses on preemptive planning and protective measures that could help the world better manage future pandemics. 

Video: Bill Gates' YouTube page

As of March, Gates' net worth is valued at US$138 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world.

