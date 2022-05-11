Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19
published : 11 May 2022 at 10:16
writer: Bloomberg, AFP
Bill Gates tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
The Microsoft co-founder, 66, said he would adhere to the advice of medical experts by self-isolating until he is healthy again.
In April, he published a book called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic". The book focuses on preemptive planning and protective measures that could help the world better manage future pandemics.
As of March, Gates' net worth is valued at US$138 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world.
