Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19

Bill Gates discusses his new book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" onstage at 92Y on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

Bill Gates tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Microsoft co-founder, 66, said he would adhere to the advice of medical experts by self-isolating until he is healthy again.

In April, he published a book called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic". The book focuses on preemptive planning and protective measures that could help the world better manage future pandemics.

Video: Bill Gates' YouTube page

As of March, Gates' net worth is valued at US$138 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world.