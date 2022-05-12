Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chinese plane catches fire at airport, all passengers evacuated
World

Chinese plane catches fire at airport, all passengers evacuated

published : 12 May 2022 at 13:06

writer: Kyodo News

Rescue workers are seen at the site where an Airbus A319 plane of Tibet Airlines caught fire after an aborted takeoff, at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, China, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)
Rescue workers are seen at the site where an Airbus A319 plane of Tibet Airlines caught fire after an aborted takeoff, at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, China, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING: A Chinese passenger plane veered off a runway during takeoff and caught fire at an airport in the city of Chongqing, central China, on Thursday morning, state-run media reported.

All 122 people aboard the plane operated by Tibet Airlines, including 113 passengers, were evacuated and those injured were rushed to hospital for treatment, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

A video footage was released showing the plane, which was departing Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport for the Tibet Autonomous Region, emitting black smoke. Some passengers received minor injuries, the Chinese media reported.

In late March, a Boeing 737-800 bound for the southeastern city of Guangzhou from Kunming in Yunnan Province crashed in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

All 132 people aboard the China Eastern Airlines jet were confirmed dead.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Chinese plane catches fire at airport, all passengers evacuated

BEIJING: A Chinese passenger plane veered off a runway during takeoff and caught fire at an airport in the city of Chongqing, central China, on Thursday morning, state-run media reported.

13:06
World

Cardinal's arrest deepens alarm over Hong Kong crackdown

HONG KONG: The arrest of a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal under Hong Kong's national security law has triggered international outrage and deepened concerns over China's crackdown on freedoms in the financial hub.

13:02
Thailand

Illegal migrants say job brokerage fees soaring

SONGKHLA: Myanmar job seekers arrested in Ratthaphum district told officials their brokerage fees had skyrocketed to 80,000 baht each, from 20,000 to 40,000 baht previously, because of the harsh crackdown on illegal migrants.

12:49