Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nicklaus turned down '$100mln' offer from Saudi-backed tour
World

Nicklaus turned down '$100mln' offer from Saudi-backed tour

published : 17 May 2022 at 07:45

writer: AFP

Jack Nicklaus says he turned down $100 million to take on a role with the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.
Jack Nicklaus says he turned down $100 million to take on a role with the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

TULSA (UNITED STATES) - Golfing icon Jack Nicklaus said he turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to act as one of the faces of the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf International Series, US reports said Monday.

The 82-year-old 18-time major winner revealed the lucrative offers in remarks published by the Fire Pit Collective website on Monday.

The new Saudi-funded series is being fronted by Australian legend Greg Norman, and tees off for the first time at an event outside London next month.

Nicklaus said he turned down the offers out of loyalty to the PGA Tour.

"I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg (Norman) is doing," Nicklaus was quoted as saying.

"I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, 'Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.'"

The emergence of LIV Golf has caused shockwaves throughout the golfing world, with several household names believed to be ready to sign up for the series.

US veteran Phil Mickelson has not played since the emergence of remarks earlier this year about the new tour's Saudi backers, who he called "scary" with a "horrible record on human rights."

Mickelson, who has withdrawn from defending his crown at this week's PGA Championship in Tulsa, later apologized for the comments.

Nicklaus, meanwhile, said Mickelson should be patient as he ponders his next career move.

"My advice to Phil? My advice to Phil would be to be patient," Nicklaus said.

"The world is a very forgiving place. But he's the one he has to decide where he wants to play and what he wants to do."

This week's PGA Championship was initially due to be held at the Bedminster, New Jersey, course of former President Donald Trump.

However, the PGA of America stripped Trump Bedminster of the major last year following the violent assault on the US Capitol by the former president's supporters.

Nicklaus criticized that decision in additional remarks to Fire Pit Collective, describing the move as "cancel culture."

"This move is cancel culture," Nicklaus said. "Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf and he loves this country. He's a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game.

"What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do."

Trump Bedminster is set to host a LIV Golf tournament in July.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

3,893 new Covid cases, 38 more deaths

The country registered 38 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,893 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:51
World

US shaken by racist mass shooting, weekend of gun violence

NEW YORK - The racist mass shooting at a supermarket in New York state dominated a bloody weekend of gun violence across the United States, a scourge that has increased since the pandemic began.

07:45
World

Nicklaus turned down '$100mln' offer from Saudi-backed tour

TULSA (UNITED STATES) - Golfing icon Jack Nicklaus said he turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to act as one of the faces of the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf International Series, US reports said Monday.

07:45