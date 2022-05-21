Hung parliament likely in Australia

A vehicle bearing a message about Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s climate policies is seen as people arrive to vote at a polling station at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

SYDNEY: Australia’s ruling conservative coalition will not win enough seats to form a government, two television stations said on Saturday.

Early vote counts showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative Liberal-National coalition and the Labor opposition both losing ground to smaller parties and climate-focussed independents, raising the prospect of a hung parliament.

“At the moment, I can’t see the coalition getting to a majority on these numbers,” said Antony Green the Australian Broadcasting Corp election analyst.

“At the moment, the coalition can’t get a path to 76,” he added, referring to the minimum number of seats a party must win to hold a majority in the parliament of 151 seats.

A chyron shown by News Corp-owned cable TV channel Sky News said: “Sky projects coalition can’t win majority.”

Morrison is seeking a second election win that defies opinion polls to secure a fourth consecutive three-year term for the Liberal-National coalition, which has trailed the opposition party in opinion surveys for months.

Morrison made a “miracle” come-from-behind win at the previous general election in 2019. Labor lost the last three elections in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

Both Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese campaigned in Melbourne on Saturday morning before returning to their home electorates in Sydney to cast their votes and make final pitches to voters.

Speaking at a polling centre in his southern Sydney electorate of Cook, Morrison emphasised the election was about the Australian people.

“Today Australians are … making a choice about who they believe is best able to manage the economy … to secure that strong economy that’s so critical for a stronger future,” he said, urging voters to trust the coalition’s track record on economic management.

Labor leader Albanese was upbeat after casting his vote in Sydney’s inner-west, but made no assumptions about the election outcome.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” he told reporters.

“When you come from where I’ve come from, one of the advantages that you have is that you don’t get ahead of yourself. Everything in life’s a bonus,” he added, referring to his upbringing as the only child of a single mother on a disability pension, growing up living in government housing.

In his final pitch to voters, Albanese vowed to represent all Australians and work to unite the country if he becomes prime minister, saying Australians are ready for change.

“I think Australians want a change of government and when you have a prime minister who a week ago said vote for him and he’ll be someone different … well, the way that you change the country is to change the government,” he said.

The final Australian Financial Review/Ipsos poll released on Thursday saw Labor maintaining its months-long lead, with 53% of the two-party preferred vote.

But the coalition won back ground from the opposition in the final week of campaigning, gaining 5 points to place just a point behind the opposition, on 33% to Labor’s 34%.

More than 17 million Australians are enrolled to vote in the election, out of a population of almost 26 million. A record-equalling 96.8% of eligible voters over the age of 18 are registered to vote in the election