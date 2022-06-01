Section
14 miners trapped by Colombian coal mine explosion
World

14 miners trapped by Colombian coal mine explosion

published : 1 Jun 2022 at 07:45

writer: AFP

Family members gathered at the site, many in tears, waiting for news from rescue workers searching for the 14 trapped miners.
Family members gathered at the site, many in tears, waiting for news from rescue workers searching for the 14 trapped miners.

BOGOTA, Colombia: Fourteen miners remained trapped in a coal mine in northern Colombia after an underground explosion, the mayor of the town said.

A miner who was above ground at the time was injured by the explosion Monday afternoon, sustaining "burns all over his body," according to mayor Manuel Pradilla of Zulia, near the Venezuelan border.

The man was in a stable condition in hospital.

"We are not losing hope, we hope that the 14 trapped people can be found alive," Pradilla told Colombian TV on Tuesday.

Family members of the missing miners gathered at the site, many in tears, waiting for news from rescue workers searching for survivors.

The cause of the blast was as yet unknown.

Mining and crude oil represent Colombia's main exports.

Latin America's fourth largest economy recorded 148 fatalities in mining accidents in 2021.

