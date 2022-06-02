Two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth's parade

Section
World

published : 2 Jun 2022 at 16:38

writer: Reuters

Women hold a flag with Britain's Queen Elizabeth's picture on it during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)
LONDON: At least two people caused a disturbance at a military parade which launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before being arrested, TV pictures showed.

 The two men ran out from behind barriers on the Mall boulevard, which leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, footage showed.

One of the individuals appears to hold up a banner, before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head.

Video: Sky News' YouTube page

