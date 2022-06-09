Five countries elected to UN Security Council

Diplomats participate in a meeting of the UNSC where they discussed recent missile tests by North Korea on May 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations General Assembly elected Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday for two-year term starting on Jan 1, 2023.

All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Ecuador received 190 votes, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192 and Switzerland 187.

The UNSC is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.