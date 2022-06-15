Indonesia leader to meet Putin in Moscow

Indonesian President Joko Widodo listens as United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as part of the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington on May 13, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit Moscow for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 30, according to a Russian news agency.

"This is going to be a very important visit" and the Russian government is "preparing for it now," Russia's Tass news agency reported late Tuesday in a dispatch from Moscow, quoting a Kremlin source.

The report did not provide details, but the visit may be linked to a Group of 20 (G-20) summit that the Indonesian president, popularly known as Jokowi, will host Nov 15 to 16 on the resort island of Bali.

Indonesia has invited Putin, as well as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit despite the war-hit Eastern European country not being a member of the G-20. Both leaders have confirmed their attendance.

When asked about the Tass report, the Indonesian presidential office said, "There has been no information about that."

Some G-20 members have been trying to block Russia's participation in the group following its military aggression in Ukraine.

Of the G-20 members, those belonging to the Group of Seven (G-7) nations have imposed a slew of sanctions to isolate Russia from the global financial system, including freezing the assets of its central bank and excluding some major Russian lenders from a key international payment network.

In contrast, Brazil, China, India and South Africa, which along with Russia form the BRICS forum, have supported Moscow's participation in G-20 gatherings.

Including the G-7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union -- the G-20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey.

An aerial view shows destroyed houses after strike in the town of Pryvillya at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 14, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)