Japan defence chief to hold talks with Asean

Members of the Cambodian honour guard walk at the Independent Monument in Phnom Penh on March 20, 2022, during Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the country. (Photo: AFP)

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday he will hold a meeting of defense ministers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) next week in Cambodia, part of efforts to keep close tabs on China's growing maritime assertiveness in the region.

"This is a meaningful opportunity to exchange views on security issues in the Indo-Pacific region. I hope to promote mutual understanding and trust," Kishi said at a press conference, adding that Japan intends to maintain and strengthen a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting, slated to take place from Tuesday to Wednesday, will be the first in-person meeting between Japanese and Asean defence ministers since November 2019, according to the Defence Ministry.

Japan has been trying to enhance relations with Asean members in the defence area as they are in a strategically important area straddling key sea lanes, including the South China Sea. Some of the members have territorial disputes with China in the sea.

Kishi said he will also hold separate meetings with his counterparts, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei and Vietnam.

The 10-member regional group also includes Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.