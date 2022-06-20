Section
Singapore urges elderly to take boosters as new Covid wave looms
World

published : 20 Jun 2022 at 14:18

writer: Bloomberg

Office workers go for lunch at the central business district on the first day free of coronavirus disease restrictions in Singapore, April 26, 2022. (Reuters file photo)
Singapore is expecting a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in the next one to two months, its health minister reiterated, urging thousands of elderly to get their booster shots to avoid the risk of serious illness.

About 80,000 people aged 60 years and above had not yet taken their boosters, Ong Ye Kung said in a video posted on Facebook Monday, adding that the third shot drastically reduced the chances of needing intensive care or dying among seniors. 

“You need to take your boosters. So don’t delay anymore,” Ong said. 

Singapore’s week-on-week infection growth rate, a measure to track community spread of Covid-19, has stayed above 1 since June 14, according to data on the Ministry of Health’s website. But 99.7% of cases have had mild or no symptoms, allowing the government to continue to relax restrictions. 

The city-state boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 92% of its 5.5 million population inoculated against Covid-19 while 77% have received a booster.

