Lufthansa cancels 2,200 flights as Europe’s travel chaos mounts

World

published : 24 Jun 2022 at 15:01

writer: Bloomberg News

The sun sets behind an office window with models of Lufthansa and Qatar Airways planes, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 4, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG cancelled 2,200 flights after a wave of coronavirus infections worsened staffing shortages, adding to Europe’s travel chaos as the crucial summer vacation period gets under way.

The airline scrapped both German domestic and European routes for July and August, a spokesman said. That follows 900 cancellations announced earlier this month. 

Germany and other European countries have been confronted by a new outbreak of Covid-19 infections. While less deadly than previous waves, it is causing growing absences from workplaces, worsening acute labor shortages at airlines.

Travel chaos has mounted throughout Europe as carriers face resurgent post-lockdown demand. Airlines cut back staffing during the pandemic and were slow to rebuild, worried about the resiliency of ticket sales.

Growing labour unrest as workers seek pay increases to keep up with inflation is adding to the problem, with strikes threatened or under way at airlines including Ryanair Holdings Plc and IAG SA’s British Airways.


