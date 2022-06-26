Cambodia ruling party wins 80% of local council seats

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the opposition party, Candlelight Party, wave flags as they take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections on June 5, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Cambodia's national election committee on Sunday released the official results of June 5 local elections and said the ruling Cambodian People's Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen has won about 80 percent of local council seats.

The CPP won 9,376 out of total 11,622 commune council seats in the fifth communal elections, the committee said.

Of the total 1,652 commune councils, the CPP had obtained chair positions in 1,648, according to the committee.

The newly born opposition Candlelight Party won 2,198 seats and will lead four communes. The remaining seats went to seven other political parties.

The voter turnout stood at 80.2 percent in the election with 9.2 million registered voters.

Commune elections are held every five years since 2002.