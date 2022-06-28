Indonesia will use Covid tracking app to sell cheap cooking oil

A worker fills jerrycans with cooking oil at a distribution station in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Indonesia will make use of its Covid-19 tracking app to distribute cheap cooking oil as the government takes steps to ensure its subsidies reach their target.

The PeduliLindungi app, which lets people scan QR codes to verify their health and vaccination status when entering buildings, will also let Indonesians buy as much as 10 kilograms of subsidized cooking oil each day, said Rachmat Kaimuddin, acting deputy at the Coordiating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment. Kaimuddin was president director of e-commerce startup PT Bukalapak.com.

“People’s IDs are verified on PeduliLindungi, so people can scan QR codes and the app will show green -- meaning you can buy cooking oil -- or red if you’ve met your quota,” he said on Tuesday.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm producer, has pushed for better distribution of cheap cooking oil to temper local prices and keep it exporting edible oils. President Joko Widodo sent the market whipsawing when he announced a ban on all cooking oil shipments in April due to a local shortage, only to revoke it weeks later.