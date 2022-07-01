Section
Pyongyang blames Covid on ‘alien things’
First patients allegedly infected after touching balloons launched across border from South

published : 1 Jul 2022 at 18:48

writer: Kyodo News

Members of the North Korean army supply medicines to residents at a pharmacy in Pyongyang shortly after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases in May. (Kyodo File Photo)
North Korea has claimed that people who had touched “alien things” near the border with South Korea were the first to be infected with the coronavirus.

The claim about the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak is consistent with the criticisms Pyongyang has long made against the South for failing to prevent defectors from launching balloons across the border that contain leaflets critical of leader Kim Jong Un’s rule.

By blaming Seoul for the virus’s entry, Pyongyang is expected to adopt a hardline stance against the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, foreign affairs experts said.

In June 2020, Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Kaesong after shutting down all lines of communication with Seoul in retaliation for defectors disseminating such balloons.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Friday that an 18-year-old soldier and a five-year-old kindergartener “contacted with alien things on a hill around barracks and residential quarters” in the eastern county of Kumgang near the border in early April.

They later “tested positive for novel coronavirus”, the news agency said.

KCNA also quoted the country’s health authorities as requiring North Korean citizens to “vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons in the areas along the demarcation line and borders”.

The South Korean government immediately dismissed the North’s assertion, saying there is no possibility that its coronavirus outbreak is connected with such materials from the South, according to Yonhap News Agency.

On May 12, North Korea reported its first Covid-19 case since the pandemic began in 2020, prompting Kim to instruct officials to thoroughly lock down all cities and counties across the country.

North Korea said on Friday that about 4,500 new fever cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to around 4.74 million since late April. It is believed that almost no one in the country has been vaccinated against the virus, and the true extent of the impact of the disease is difficult to assess.

