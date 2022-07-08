Former Japanese PM Abe shot, unconscious

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region on July 8. (Photo: AFP)

TOKYO: Former prime minister Shinzo Abe fell unconscious after being attacked by an unidentified gunman while giving a stump speech on a western Japan road on Friday morning, police and firefighters said.

The former leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was shot from behind while visiting the city of Nara as part of campaigning for the House of Councillors election scheduled on Sunday.

Police detained the assailant at the scene.

Abe fell to the ground after two apparent gunshots were heard and was rushed to hospital.

The assailant appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources.

Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He served two terms, from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020.