Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Former Japanese PM Abe shot, unconscious
World

Former Japanese PM Abe shot, unconscious

published : 8 Jul 2022 at 10:28

writer: Kyodo News

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region on July 8. (Photo: AFP)
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region on July 8. (Photo: AFP)

TOKYO: Former prime minister Shinzo Abe fell unconscious after being attacked by an unidentified gunman while giving a stump speech on a western Japan road on Friday morning, police and firefighters said.

The former leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was shot from behind while visiting the city of Nara as part of campaigning for the House of Councillors election scheduled on Sunday.

Police detained the assailant at the scene.

Abe fell to the ground after two apparent gunshots were heard and was rushed to hospital.

The assailant appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources.

Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He served two terms, from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Supermoon visible on Dhamma Day

A supermoon will be visible next Wednesday, coinciding with the Buddhist holiday Asanha Bucha or Dhamma Day, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said.

11:07
Business

Central.bank to let baht move with market forces

The Bank of Thailand said on Friday it would let the baht move in line with market forces, but would take action if there was excessive volatility in the currency.

11:06
World

TikTok sued in US after girls die in 'Blackout Challenge'

Video-sharing application TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out.

11:04