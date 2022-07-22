Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japan's Covid count sets record for 3rd straight day
World

Japan's Covid count sets record for 3rd straight day

published : 22 Jul 2022 at 17:46

writer: Kyodo News

Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse at Nagoya station in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. (Reuters photo)
Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse at Nagoya station in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

TOKYO: Japan's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 190,000 on Friday, hitting a new record for the third consecutive day, official data showed, as Japan experiences a seventh wave of infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

The latest count comes after Japan saw 186,246 cases on Thursday, with 35 of the country's 47 prefectures reporting record figures.

On Friday, Tokyo reported 34,995 new cases, reaching an all-time high for the second consecutive day.

The metropolitan government also said seven people died. On Thursday, the capital logged 31,878 infections, far exceeding the previous high of 21,562 on Feb 2.

Tokyo and other parts of Japan have been hit by the rapid spread of the virus, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the central government is "not considering new restrictions on the movement of people."

Kishida's administration on Friday updated a set of Covid-19 countermeasures, including cutting self-isolation time for people who have been identified as close contacts of a positive case to five days from seven days.

In an attempt to maintain economic activity, it added that people testing negative for the virus in two consecutive qualitative antigen tests will also be able to end their self-isolation on the third day.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
World

Ukraine and Russia sign landmark grain deal

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.

21:31
Thailand

Chaiwut walks back spyware comments

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn on Friday sought to walk back his earlier remarks in Parliament that authorities had used spyware to monitor individuals in the country.

20:45
Thailand

Malaysian billionaire held in Sadao on laundering charge

SONGKHLA: Police have arrested a wealthy Malaysian businessman for allegedly laundering money from online gambling in Thailand.

19:49