Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8m
World

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8m

published : 27 Jul 2022 at 15:00

writer: Reuters

In this file photo taken on July 21, 2022, Buzz Aldrin's Inflight Coverall Jacket, worn on his Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, is displayed during a media preview at Sotheby’s in New York. (Photo: AFP)
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin's flight jacket, which he wore on the historic mission to the moon in 1969, was sold for about US$2.8 million in New York, auction house Sotheby's said.

The jacket front displays NASA's logo and the Apollo 11 mission emblem, which is slightly below Aldrin's name tag.

It also has the United States' flag on its left shoulder and is made of Beta cloth, a fireproof cloth that was incorporated into NASA space suits after three Apollo 1 astronauts died in a flash fire aboard their spacecraft during a ground test in 1967.

Buzz Aldrin's Inflight Coverall Jacket, worn by him on his Apollo 11 mission to the Moon is on display July 21, 2022, during a media preview at Sotheby’s in New York. (Photo: AFP)

After the jacket, the second highest grossing item at Tuesday's auction was the summary flight plan of the Apollo 11 mission. It was sold for $819,000, exceeding estimates of $100,000-$150,000.

Neil Armstrong and Aldrin were the first humans to walk on the moon. Aldrin, who is now 92, is the only surviving member of the mission's three-man crew.

Video: NASA's YouTube page

