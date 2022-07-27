Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines scraps Russian helicopter deal
World

Philippines scraps Russian helicopter deal

published : 27 Jul 2022 at 15:27

writer: Reuters

The Philippines has scrapped a deal to buy 16 Russian military transport helicopters because of fears of US sanctions, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing Philippine officials.

A former Philippine defence secretary, Delfin Lorenzana, said late on Tuesday the 12.7 billion peso ($227 million, 8.3 billion baht) deal to acquire the Mi-17 helicopters had been cancelled. The decision to buy the helicopters was approved last month by former President Rodrigo Duterte, before their terms in office ended on June 30, the news agency reported. 

"We could face sanctions," the news agency quoted Lorenzana as saying in an interview.

Philippine government officials were not immediately available for comment.

US security officials were aware of the decision and could offer similar heavy-lift helicopters for the Philippine military, Lorenzana said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Philippines scraps Russian helicopter deal

The Philippines has scrapped a deal to buy 16 Russian military transport helicopters because of fears of US sanctions, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing Philippine officials.

15:27
Thailand

Major Asian call scam suspect extradited from Albania to Thailand

The alleged second-in-command of a major Taiwanese call scam gang extradited from Albania has arrived back in Thailand to face prosecution for fraud committed against victims in Thailand and other countries in Asia, the Office of the Attorney-General announced.

15:13
Video

Decorative lights for the king

Ratchadamnoen Avenue and nearby areas are decorated with lights to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 70th birthday on July 28, 2022.

15:11