Ukraine hits key Russian-held bridge in Kherson

A general view shows the Antonovsky bridge closed for civilians, after it reportedly came under fire during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Ukrainian forces hit a key Russian-held bridge overnight in the occupied southern city of Kherson during a counter-offensive, representatives from both sides said Wednesday.

The Russian army has used the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnipro River as a key resupply route into Kherson.

Ukraine's armed forces released a clip early aWednesday apparently showing rocket fire targeting the bridge.

Kyiv has vowed a major counter-offensive to retake the strategic Kherson region.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed regional administration, confirmed that the bridge had been hit overnight and traffic had been halted.

But he sought to downplay the damage, insisting that the attack will not affect the outcome of the hostilities "in any way".

"The special military operation is continuing," Stremousov said in a video posted on social media, using the Kremlin's term for Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

"Occupiers should learn how to swim across the Dnipro River," tweeted Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Or should leave Kherson while it is still possible."

Ukraine's bid to oust the Kremlin's forces has been bolstered by longer-range Western weapons that have allowed Kyiv to target Russian supply lines deeper in occupied areas.

Elsewhere, at least one person was killed by a Russian strike on a Ukrainian hotel in the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut on Wednesday, local authorities said.

"According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded, a rescue operation is underway," local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook. The local emergency service said a toll of one dead and four wounded had been confirmed so far.