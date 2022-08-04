Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges
World

Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges

published : 4 Aug 2022 at 14:32

writer: Reuters

A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Myanmar faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, according to a report, citing the junta's information team.

Toru Kubota had entered Myanmar on a tourist visa on July 1. He was arrested while covering a protest against military rule in Yangon's South Dagon district on July 30, BBC Burmese reported on Thursday.

Since the military seized power in Myanmar in February last year, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested and 11,820 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Partying senior cop accused of molesting sleeping actress

A fact-finding investigation has begun into an allegation that a senior police officer in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district molested a TV actress while she was sleeping at a house in Khannayao district.

15:08
World

Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges

A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Myanmar faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, according to a report, citing the junta's information team.

14:32
World

China drills begin

China's largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan has started, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by Pelosi.

14:00