Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges

A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Myanmar faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, according to a report, citing the junta's information team.

Toru Kubota had entered Myanmar on a tourist visa on July 1. He was arrested while covering a protest against military rule in Yangon's South Dagon district on July 30, BBC Burmese reported on Thursday.

Since the military seized power in Myanmar in February last year, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested and 11,820 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group.