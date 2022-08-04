Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rare white elephant born in Myanmar
World

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

published : 4 Aug 2022 at 17:01

writer: Xinhua

A rare white elephant calf in Taungup township of western Myanmar's Rakhine state on Tuesday. (Photo: Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation/handout via Xinhua)
A rare white elephant calf in Taungup township of western Myanmar's Rakhine state on Tuesday. (Photo: Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation/handout via Xinhua)

YANGON: Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation on Tuesday reported that a rare white elephant was born in Taungup township of Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The white elephant calf, which was born with a body weight of about 180 pounds on July 23, was measured at two feet and five inches in shoulder height, three feet and one inch in body circumference, two feet in back length and one foot and six inches in tail length, said the ministry in a statement.

In Myanmar, rare white elephants are considered auspicious animals.

The 10-day-old elephant calf is healthy and happy with its mother, the ministry's statement said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

YANGON: Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation on Tuesday reported that a rare white elephant was born in Taungup township of Myanmar's Rakhine state.

17:01
World

Asean, Japan to boost maritime security cooperation

Foreign ministers from Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Thursday pledged to cooperate in promoting maritime security in the Indo-Pacific in a veiled counter to China's muscle-flexing in regional waters.

16:42
Thailand

Gunshots fired at passenger train in far South

NARATHIWAT: Several gunshots were fired at a Sungai Kolok-bound passenger train in Rueso district around noon on Thursday.

16:32