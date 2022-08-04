Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

A rare white elephant calf in Taungup township of western Myanmar's Rakhine state on Tuesday. (Photo: Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation/handout via Xinhua)

YANGON: Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation on Tuesday reported that a rare white elephant was born in Taungup township of Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The white elephant calf, which was born with a body weight of about 180 pounds on July 23, was measured at two feet and five inches in shoulder height, three feet and one inch in body circumference, two feet in back length and one foot and six inches in tail length, said the ministry in a statement.

In Myanmar, rare white elephants are considered auspicious animals.

The 10-day-old elephant calf is healthy and happy with its mother, the ministry's statement said.