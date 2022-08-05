Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Flash floods kill over 500 people in Pakistan
World

Flash floods kill over 500 people in Pakistan

published : 5 Aug 2022 at 16:42

writer: Reuters

An army doctor checks a woman at a makeshift hospital in the flood-affected Rajanpur district, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
An army doctor checks a woman at a makeshift hospital in the flood-affected Rajanpur district, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the worst hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood hit regions and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine. Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

 

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during visit to stricken areas.

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said. Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Flash floods kill over 500 people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the worst hit, a government agency said.

16:42
Thailand

Sattahip district chief transferred after pub inferno

CHON BURI: The Sattahip district chief was quickly transferred in the wake of the Mountain B pub fire that killed 14 people and injured 34 others early Friday morning.

16:31
Life

Mirror boy band member breaks silence on Instagram

HONG KONG: A core member of popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror has broken his silence on a horrific stage accident a week ago that critically injured a dancer, vowing that the group will not give up and will get back on its feet to face challenges.

16:22