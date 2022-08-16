Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Global business travel won't see full recovery until 2026: report
World

Global business travel won't see full recovery until 2026: report

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 07:45

writer: AFP

Inflation and Covid-19 lockdowns are conspiring to delay a full recovery in global business travel, according to a new forecast.
Inflation and Covid-19 lockdowns are conspiring to delay a full recovery in global business travel, according to a new forecast.

NEW YORK - Inflation, supply chain problems and ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in China are among the factors conspiring to delay a full recovery in business travel to its pre-pandemic level, according to an industry forecast released Monday.

The Global Business Travel Association now projects business travel will regain its 2019 level of $1.43 trillion in mid-2026, 18 months later than predicted in the group's last forecast in November.

"Recovery has hit some headwinds," GBTA said in a statement that outlined a gradual improvement from a 2020 low of $661 billion until reaching $1.47 trillion in 2026.

"The factors impacting many industries around the world are also anticipated to impact global business travel recovery into 2025," said Suzanne Neufang, the association's chief executive.

The group said recovery was "short-circuited" in late 2021 and early 2022 by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, but that trips surged after that once Covid cases fell.

Major obstacles to a full recovery include high energy prices, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, regional impacts due to the war in Ukraine and sustainability concerns.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Govt 'too slow' to tackle fuel prices

The government is making slow progress in bringing down high fuel prices, says Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij. More serious problems will follow unless the fuel price crisis is addressed soon, he said on Monday.

08:03
World

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

YANGON - A Myanmar junta court jailed Aung San Suu Kyi for six years for corruption on Monday, a source close to the case said, taking the ousted leader's prison time to 17 years.

07:45
World

Justice Dept opposes release of affidavit behind Trump raid

WASHINGTON - The US Justice Department on Monday opposed requests to unseal the affidavit used to justify last week's FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida residence.

07:45