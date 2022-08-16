Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nuclear plant 'catastrophe' would threaten whole of Europe: Zelensky
World

Nuclear plant 'catastrophe' would threaten whole of Europe: Zelensky

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 09:45

writer: AFP

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (pictured on April 27, 2022) was captured by Russian troops not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (pictured on April 27, 2022) was captured by Russian troops not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine: A "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday.

"Under the cover of the plant, the occupiers are shelling nearby cities and communities," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can affect the countries of the European Union, Turkey, Georgia and countries from more distant regions. Everything depends solely on the direction and speed of the wind," he said.

"If Russia's actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far."

Zelensky called on the international community to adopt "new tough sanctions against Russia" and not to yield to "nuclear blackmail".

"All Russian troops must be immediately withdrawn from the plant and neighbouring areas without any conditions," he said.

The plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March, not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Since the end of July, Zaporizhzhia has been the target of a number of military strikes, with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of being behind the shelling.

The fighting at the plant was the subject of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council last Thursday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of using the plant as a base for possible attacks and for storing weapons.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore must compromise over law on sex between men: deputy PM

Singapore is seeking a compromise in its review of a colonial-era law banning sex between men, as the rule is a marker for important values society cares about, said deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong.

11:11
Thailand

MP 'Madame Dear' quits PPRP

List-MP Watanya Bunnag, also known as Madame Dear, has resigned from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), forfeiting her House seat, in a show of discontent after a bid to amend the election bill collapsed for lack of a quorum on Monday.

10:31
Business

Economy to continue growing despite disappointing Q2: Bank of Thailand

Despite a weaker-than-expected second quarter, the economy is expected to continue growing in the second half of the year as tourism picks up, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday, suggesting gradual policy tightening may continue.

10:23