Court to hear Malaysia ex-leader Najib's appeal of jail sentence

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (centre) arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

Malaysia's highest court said Tuesday it would hear former leader Najib Razak's final bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, with an acquittal potentially clearing the way for his return to power.

The Federal Court's decision to proceed with the hearing starting Thursday came after it rejected the former prime minister's plea for a retrial.