Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Facebook bans major US anti-vaccine group
World

Facebook bans major US anti-vaccine group

published : 19 Aug 2022 at 08:45

writer: AFP

A three year old receives his Covid-19 vaccination in Needham, Massachusetts.
A three year old receives his Covid-19 vaccination in Needham, Massachusetts.

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owner Meta said Thursday it had kicked one of the most influential US anti-vaccination groups off the social media network for spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

Children's Health Defense (CHD), which has been a critic of Covid vaccines, immediately accused Meta of stifling its free speech rights.

"Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government's crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies," CHD founder Robert Kennedy Jr., nephew of late president John F. Kennedy, said in a press release.

Meta spokesperson Aaron Simpson told AFP that the group's accounts at Facebook and Instagram were shuttered on Wednesday. The ban came after repeated violations of Meta's misinformation rules.

CHD said its social media accounts were followed by hundreds of thousands of people, and claimed the action by Meta came as a surprise.

In a release, the group shared a screen capture showing messages stating the accounts were suspended for violating Meta policies regarding "misinformation that could lead to real world harm."

CHD contended that the ban could be related to a lawsuit it filed against Meta accusing the tech giant of infringing free speech rights by relying on US Centers for Disease Control regarding what Covid-19 information is scientifically backed.

The anti-vaccine group has appealed a lower court ruling against it in the litigation, according to legal filings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodia's lost artifacts

Cambodian officials believe several artifacts exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York were stolen.

11:18
Thailand

CCSA to mull Covid downgrade

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Friday discuss a proposal by the national communicable disease committee to downgrade Covid-19 to a communicable disease under surveillance from its current state as a serious communicable disease.

10:16
Thailand

City Hall to receive B79.7bn budget

Bangkok Council on Thursday unanimously approved a budget of 79.71 billion baht for the coming 2023 fiscal year, starting Oct 1, as City Hall plans to use most of the money to ease the city's most nagging problems including flooding and traffic congestion.

09:42