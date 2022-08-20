Plunging Yangtze water levels expose ancient statues
Buddhist images seen near Chongqing believed to be 600 years old
published : 20 Aug 2022 at 19:46
writer: Reuters
BEIJING: Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in the southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, the Xinhua news agency has reported.
The three statues were found on the highest part of the island reef called Foyeliang, initially identified as built during the Ming and Qing dynasties. One of the statues depicts a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal
The water levels of the Yangtze have been falling rapidly due to a drought and a heatwave in China’s southwestern region.
Rainfall in the Yangtze basin has been around 45% lower than normal since July, and high temperatures are likely to persist for at least another week, official forecasts said.
As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
Weeks of baking drought across Europe have also revealed long-submerged treasures.
In Spain, archaeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the “Spanish Stonehenge”. Another of Europe’s mighty rivers, the Danube, has fallen to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War II near the Serbian river port town of Prahovo.
