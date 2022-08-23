Section
Philippines suspends government work, school classes on storm
World

published : 23 Aug 2022 at 13:12

writer: Bloomberg

A normally busy street is deserted in Ilagan City, Isabela province, north of Manila on Tuesday as residents stayed indoors ahead of the landfall of severe tropical storm Ma-on. (AFP photo)
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr suspended government work and classes in public schools in the capital and nearby areas for Aug 23 to 24 due to a tropical storm.

The directive covers the capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Zambales and Bataan, the Press Secretary’s office said in a statement Tuesday. Private schools and offices have the discretion to determine work suspensions. Several local flights have also been cancelled.

The severe tropical storm called Florita has intensified after landfall, bringing heavy rains over the main Luzon island. The third-highest signal in a five-level warning system has been raised in the northern portion of Ilocos Norte province. Under this alert, rice and corn crops may suffer heavy losses and mango trees can be uprooted.

The centre of the storm was estimated over the coastal waters of Maconacon in Isabela province as of 11 am Manila time. It’s expected in the vicinity of Guangxi, China as early as Aug 25. 

