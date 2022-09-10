Charles formally proclaimed king

With Prince William and Camilla, Queen Consort looking on, King Charles III addresses a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. (Pool Photo via AFP)

LONDON: Charles III said on Saturday that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty", as he was formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony.

The 73-year-old head of state told the Accession Council of senior political and religious advisers that he would strive to follow the "inspiring example" of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday aged 96.

The council, made up of 200 Privy Counsellors — primarily current and former politicians and other dignitaries — formally proclaimed Charles III’s ascession to the throne in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace in London. The ceremony, which dates back centuries, was televised for the first time.

The black-clad dignitaries in attandance included six former British prime ministers.

“Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III … God save the king!” the council declared.

After the proclamation was read aloud, the Privy Counsellors declared “God save the king!”

Parliament was scheduled to meet later in the day so that members can take oaths of loyalty to the new sovereign. (Story continues below)

Dignitaries arrive for a meeting of the Accession Council that officially proclaimed Charles III as Britain’s new King at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday. Front row, from left, former prime ministers Theresa May and John Major, with Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations; second row: former prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair; third row: former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson. (AFP Photo)

Charles’s first full day as king dominated Britain’s newspapers on Saturday, with front pages dedicated to the emotional tribute he made his “darling mama”.

Charles set the tone for his reign in his first televised address on Friday evening, in which he hailed Queen Elizabeth II’s “unswerving devotion” during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

His debut performance earned praise from the media, particularly the moment when, choking back tears, he bade farewell to his late mother, who died on Thursday.

The line “to my darling Mama, thank you”, headlined the Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Sun, and Daily Star.

The Daily Express led with the Shakespeare quote from Charles that followed, in which he implored: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

The new monarch, looking pensive as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as king, made the front page image on the Independent, Guardian and The Times, which also carried the words “God Save the King”.

They focussed on Charles’s commitment to serve the country with “loyalty, respect and love”.

An editorial in The Telegraph praised the king’s “warm understanding”, and urged Britons to “cherish” the upcoming ritualistic displays.

“As King Charles III addressed the nation last night, it was with a warm understanding of what his people yearned to hear: fierce love and sharp grief for Queen Elizabeth II; profound understanding of his now awesome responsibility; an expression of the firm faith that will guide him and a solemn dedication to the duty that is now his,” it read.

“The coming weeks are also a glorious reminder that the country she led is as steadfast as she (Elizabeth II).

“Such ritual is a vital expression of a constitution not written in some dusty, sacred text, but living and breathing and shaped every day by those who inhabit its great offices: palace, Parliament, people.”

The Times focussed on the king’s pledge to serve his subjects.

“Some have voiced fears that he will be a meddlesome monarch, prone to interfering in politics”, said its analysis.

“To them he emphasised how he would respect ‘the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government’ and ‘uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation’.”

The Sun said the speech had calmed some fears that Charles would not be able to fill the void created by the passing of Elizabeth II.

“Charles, with his moving first speech, has given us every confidence he will fill that with wisdom, skill and compassion,” said its editorial.

“We have occasionally worried he might be an activist King, a risk to our monarchy’s future. But no longer.”