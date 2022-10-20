Liz Truss quits as UK PM

New leader to be chosen by Oct 28 as Conservatives face fallout from disastrous economic plan

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. (Reuters)

LONDON: Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation as prime minister the UK, brought down by an economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

The contest to replace her as prime minister and Conservative Party leader should be concluded by Oct 28, said Graham Brady, the chair of the party's 1922 Committee.

“I recognise that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said outside 10 Downing Street. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss, 47, quit after just 44 days in office, and will become the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history. She said she would remain as prime minister until the party chooses her successor.

She came to power in early September promising an all-out push for growth, but her programme proved unpalatable to financial markets as both the pound and government bonds tanked amid concerns about how she would pay for her economic plans.

Her departure leaves the Conservative Party badly damaged, languishing more than 30 points behind Labour in the polls after more than 12 years in power.

Truss’s successor will become the party’s fifth premier in less than seven years since the 2016 Brexit referendum ushered in a period of unprecedented chaos in British politics.