Telenor looks to support at-risk Myanmar users

Former customers' data vulnerable to military snooping now that Norwegian firm has left market

(Reuters File Photo)

OSLO: The Norwegian telecom firm Telenor says it is exploring ways to provide support to users in Myanmar who continue to face digital security risks after its exit from the country this year.

Following the coup in Myanmar in 2021, Telenor announced the sale of its business in the country to avoid European Union sanctions after pressure from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.

Telenor, also the parent of Thailand’s DTAC, completed the exit from Myanmar despite criticism from employees and activists who said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within reach of the ruling military.

The company said on Friday that it had agreed with 474 civil society groups, under an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) complaint procedure, to jointly select an independent researcher to conduct a risk study and support actions recommended.

This will include an exploration "of providing support to Myanmar citizens who are facing risks and impacts associated with their digital footprint", it said in a statement.

Both parties accepted there were "serious risks" to users in Myanmar as well as to former employees for association with the military.

The goal is to reach full agreement by the end of 2022, said Telenor and the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations, which represents the civil society organisations.

Telenor sold the business for US$105 million to the Lebanese investment firm M1 and Shwe Byain Phyu, a local company whose chairman had a history of business ties to the military. They rebranded the company as Atom.

A former Telenor Myanmar employee said workers faced risks from both the military and armed pro-democracy opposition groups.

The former employee and another person with knowledge of the matter said the military regularly made demands for customer data, including members of the pro-democracy movement.

The sale put "everybody's lives at risk," they said. "We want Telenor to take some responsibility," they added, asking for security and support for employees, including offers of relocation or compensation.

Telenor and Atom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the Myanmar military did not answer phone calls seeking comment.