Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Former Pakistan PM Khan survives attempt on life
World

Former Pakistan PM Khan survives attempt on life

One gunman shot dead and another in custody after incident at anti-government rally

published : 3 Nov 2022 at 20:35

writer: AFP

Former prime minister Imran Khan addresses supporters during an anti-government march towards Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala, Pakistan on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)
Former prime minister Imran Khan addresses supporters during an anti-government march towards Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala, Pakistan on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the foot on Thursday at a political rally in what the country’s president deemed “a heinous assassination attempt”.

Khan has been leading a march since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

He was wounded when shots were fired from the crowd near Gujranwala, his senior aide, Raoof Hasan, told AFP.

“This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him,” Hasan said, adding that one alleged attacker had been shot dead and a second taken into police custody.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi also called it “a heinous assassination attempt”.

“I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with a few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical,” he tweeted.

Pakistan has been grappling with Islamist militants for decades, and politicians are frequently targeted by assassination attempts.

In 2007 the country’s first female leader, Benazir Bhutto, was slain in a suicide attack that still remains unsolved.

Each day during his so-called “long march”, 70-year-old Khan has mounted a shipping container towed by a truck, making speeches from the open top to crowds of thousands in cities and towns along the way.

‘Die for the country’

The former international cricket star was booted from office in April by a no-confidence vote after defections by some of his coalition partners, but he retains mass public support in the South Asian country.

Khan was voted into power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate tired of dynastic politics.

But his mishandling of the economy — and falling out with a military accused of helping his rise — sealed his fate.

Since then, he has railed against the establishment and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which he says was imposed on Pakistan by a “conspiracy” involving the United States.

Khan has repeatedly told supporters he was prepared to die for the country, and aides have long warned of unspecified threats made on his life.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Pyongyang's ICBM was a dud, says Seoul

 SEOUL: North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a new salvo of launches on Thursday, the South Korean military said, as Washington urged all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang.

21:46
Business

BoE: Britain faces two-year recession

LONDON: The Bank of England raised interest rates to 3% on Thursday from 2.25%, its biggest rate rise since 1989, but it pushed back against expectations for further steep hikes, saying Britain faces a painful recession that could last two years.

20:50
World

Former Pakistan PM Khan survives attempt on life

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the foot on Thursday at a political rally in what the country’s president deemed “a heinous assassination attempt”.

20:35