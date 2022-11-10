Section
Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali
World

published : 10 Nov 2022 at 09:46

writer: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an exhibition marking the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)
JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Bali next week, an Indonesian government official said.

Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to join one of the meetings virtually, Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment affairs, told Reuters on Thursday.

