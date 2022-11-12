Biden lands in Cambodia for Asean summit

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival in Cambodia's at Phnom Penh International Airport on Saturday, as he travels to attend the 2022 Asean Summit, held from Friday to Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

United States President Joe Biden touched down Saturday in Phnom Penh for the regional Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit ahead of next week's Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Indonesia.

Biden, flying to Asia after a brief stopover in Egypt for the COP27 climate crisis conference, was also due to hold separate meetings while at Asean with the leaders of Cambodia, Japan and South Korea.

At next week's G20 summit in Bali, Biden will hold talks with China's President Xi Jinping. This would be their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office and just weeks after the Chinese leader secured a landmark third term.

Both powers have challenged each other's military and diplomatic influence -- especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

They have been at odds over an array of issues, including trade, human rights in China's Xinjiang region, and the status of the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Xi Jinping and Joseph Biden, then both vice presidents of their respective countries, speak with students at the International Studies Learning Center, a high school in South Gate, California, on Feb 17, 2012. (Photo: New York Times)

- Apec meeting -

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai confirmed last week that the US presdent will not attend and US Vice President Kamala Harris will instead represent him at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in Bangkok on Nov 18-19.

All twenty-one Apec member countries have confirmed they will attend the summit, Mr Don said.