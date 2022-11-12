Section
Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN
World

published : 12 Nov 2022 at 11:40

writer: AFP

A slogan is written on a street as a protest after the coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)
United Nations (UN) secretary-general António Guterres on Saturday urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.

"I urge the authorities of Myanmar to listen to their people, release political prisoners and get the democratic transition back on track immediately. That is the only way to stability and peace," Guterres told reporters at a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Human rights group Fortify Rights on Friday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to reject a proposal that effectively allows the Myanmar military junta to continue participating in all but a handful of events held by the 10-country bloc.

