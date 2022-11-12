Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Coca chewing gets a chic makeover
World

Coca chewing gets a chic makeover

Urban Bolivians pulled in by new flavours and TikTok stars’ endorsements

published : 12 Nov 2022 at 21:19

writer: Reuters

A coca grower shows leaves to customers at a market in La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct 10. (Reuters Photo)
A coca grower shows leaves to customers at a market in La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct 10. (Reuters Photo)

SANTIAGO: With flavours ranging from bubble gum to passion fruit and TikTok stars promoting it, chewing coca has become the latest chic trend in Bolivia.

Andean villagers have chewed coca leaves — the base ingredient of cocaine — for centuries to help ward off the effects of high altitude and hunger. Consumption of the leaves is legal in Bolivia and coca is considered by many in the region as a sacred plant.

But what was once considered a rural practice is now taking high society in the city of Santa Cruz by storm. To the traditional bolo of coca leaves and baking soda, enterprising locals are adding sweeteners and flavouring.

Cristian Ferreira, a businessman in Santa Cruz, says the practice picked up after people saw the energetic and mood altering effects it had on Bolivian agricultural workers.

Businesses are making custom designs, experimenting with new flavours, and, like Luis Alberto Vasquez, delivering to exclusive parties around the city.

“Today, everybody uses it, from doctors to police, it’s a natural energiser,” Vasquez said. “It eases stress and takes away tiredness. It helps at work so you can be more relaxed.”

Cyclists and other athletes have also gotten into the coca craze, with sports stores and gyms selling pills of concentrated coca known as kuka that have the same effect as a bolo without having to be chewed.

Daniel Novoa, also known as “Boloman”, has racked up more than 31 million views and 200,000 followers on the social media video platform TikTok since the start of the pandemic with humorous videos about consuming coca.

“More than anything my TikTok is a work tool,” said Novoa, who also sells bolo through his channel. “I make content that I can get a smile out of while I sell my product.”

Coca leaves are classified as a controlled substance by the United Nations Convention on Narcotic Drugs, but Bolivia was able to carve out an exception for its people’s long tradition of chewing the leaves.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Last of Rajiv Gandhi's killers freed

VELLORE, India: The last co-conspirators jailed for the 1991 assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi walked out of prison on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered their release.

21:58
World

Bangkok mooted for Japan-China summit

PHNOM PENH: Japan and China are working to arrange talks between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Xi Jinping, with Thailand envisioned as the venue but Indonesia remaining a possibility, say sources familiar with the plan.

21:44
World

Coca chewing gets a chic makeover

SANTIAGO: With flavours ranging from bubble gum to passion fruit and TikTok stars promoting it, chewing coca has become the latest chic trend in Bolivia.

21:19