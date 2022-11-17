Ex-British envoy, Australian adviser, Japanese journalist land in Bangkok from Myanmar

Relatives gather around a bus carrying prisoners being released outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

A former British envoy, an Australian economic adviser and a Japanese journalist touched down in Bangkok after being freed from prison and deported by Myanmar's junta on Thursday.

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman was on the plane from Yangon that touched down at 7.10pm local time (1210 GMT), according to an AFP reporter on the flight.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to the news agency that Sean Turnell and Toru Kubota were on the same flight.

Myanmar’s military government on Thursday released a total of 5,774 prisoners, and the foreign prisoners will be deported after their release, according to Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council.

The release is part of an amnesty to mark the 102nd anniversary of its National Victory Day.