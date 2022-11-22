Section
Malaysian king to interview lawmakers to determine new PM
World

published : 22 Nov 2022 at 18:51

writer: Bloomberg News

A supporter kisses the poster of Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
Malaysia’s monarch will interview 30 MPs from Barisan Nasional on Wednesday to ascertain whether an ex-prime minister or an opposition leader will become the next prime minister, deepening political uncertainty after an inconclusive vote.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had summoned Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist Pakatan Harapan alliance and Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional for an audience with him at the palace. Neither politician had the numbers to form government. 

Anwar said the monarch wants to see a strong, formidable and inclusive government and has not decided yet on who will lead the country as prime minister. 

Malaysian politics was thrown into disarray after the weekend’s snap polls led to a hung parliament. Lawmakers from key bloc Barisan Nasional have informed the monarch that they do not support Muhyiddin as the next leader.

Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah waves to media members waiting outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

