Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Musk: Twitter's ban on Trump 'grave mistake'
World

Musk: Twitter's ban on Trump 'grave mistake'

published : 26 Nov 2022 at 09:06

writer: Reuters

In this file photo illustration taken on Oct 28, 2022, the suspended Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump is displayed on a mobile phone with Trump's Truth's page shown in the background in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)
In this file photo illustration taken on Oct 28, 2022, the suspended Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump is displayed on a mobile phone with Trump's Truth's page shown in the background in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

WASHINGTON: Twitter's ban on then President Donald Trump after the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol by his supporters was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday, although he also stated that incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service," Musk said in a tweet. "Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."

Last week, Musk announced the reactivation of Trump's account after a slim majority voted in a Twitter poll in favour of reinstating Trump, who said, however, that he had no interest in returning to Twitter. He added he would stick with his own social media site Truth Social, the app developed by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Republican Trump, who 10 days ago announced he was running for election again in 2024, was banned on Jan 8, 2021, from Twitter under its previous owners.

At the time, Twitter said it permanently suspended him because of the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the Capitol. The results of the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden were being certified by lawmakers when the Capitol was attacked after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won.

Trump repeatedly used Twitter and other sites to falsely claim there had been widespread voter fraud and had urged supporters to march on the Capitol in Washington to protest.

The attack is being investigated by US prosecutors and a congressional committee.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday on Musk's statement that Trump did not violate any Twitter terms of service when his account was suspended.

In this file photo illustration taken on Aug 05, 2022, shows a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Earlier on Friday, Musk tweeted that calling for violence or incitement to violence on Twitter would result in suspension, after saying on Thursday that Twitter would provide a "general amnesty" to suspended accounts that had not broken the law or engaged in spam.

Replying to a tweet, Musk said it was "very concerning" that Twitter had taken no action earlier to remove some accounts related to the far-left Antifa movement. In response to another tweet asking if Musk considered the statement "trans people deserve to die" as worthy of suspension from the platform, the billionaire said: "Absolutely".

Change and chaos have marked Musk's first few weeks as Twitter's owner. He has fired top managers and it was announced that senior officials in charge of security and privacy had quit.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Musk: Twitter's ban on Trump 'grave mistake'

WASHINGTON: Twitter's ban on then President Donald Trump after the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol by his supporters was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday, although he also stated that incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter.

09:06
Business

Agencies vow to protect critical info

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) says it will collaborate with the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) to safeguard critical information infrastructure (CII) and prevent data leaks, including opening a single channel to receive notifications about cyber-incidents.

08:33
Thailand

Koh Lan pier gets B200m upgrade

CHON BURI: The Pattaya Marine Office will go ahead with its plan for a 200-million-baht renovation of Na Ban pier on Koh Lan, an island resort off Pattaya.

08:00