Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Italy landslide death toll rises to 8, warnings 'ignored'
World

Italy landslide death toll rises to 8, warnings 'ignored'

published : 29 Nov 2022 at 01:45

writer: AFP

Experts said the disaster was caused by a fatal mix of deforestation, overdevelopment, and a lack of mitigation strategies.
Experts said the disaster was caused by a fatal mix of deforestation, overdevelopment, and a lack of mitigation strategies.

ROME - Search parties on Monday recovered the body of an eighth victim of a landslide on the small Italian island of Ischia, as a former mayor said his calls for an evacuation had been ignored.

A wave of earth and debris crashed through the small town of Casamicciola Terme amid heavy rains on Saturday, destroying houses and sweeping cars down to the sea.

The latest body to be recovered was a 15-year-old boy, killed along with his younger brother and sister. Four people are still missing, authorities said.

As the island mourned its dead, including a 21-day-old baby, it emerged Monday that former mayor Giuseppe Conte had called four days earlier for at-risk areas to be evacuated.

He sent 23 emails to authorities, but "nobody answered me," he told the Corriere della Sera.

Geologist Aniello Di Iorio told the Corriere della Sera daily there were "high risks" of further landslides on parts of Ischia, a lush island near Capri that is thronged with tourists in summer.

Experts said the disaster was caused by a fatal mix of deforestation, overdevelopment, and a lack of mitigation strategies.

National Council of Architects head Francesco Miceli said it was "a tragedy foretold".

"This is not an isolated case, the risk areas are numerous and affect many regions of our country," he said.

Italy needs to "quickly define more incisive territorial control strategies (and) concrete intervention programmes, and disburse adequate resources", he said.

The devastation in Ischia comes just weeks after 11 people died in heavy rain and flooding in the central Italian region of Marche.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Weed shops to provide smoke spots

Cannabis sellers on Khao San Road will be told they must operate their own smoking places to help keep the local environment free of the pungent smell of marijuana.

05:00
Thailand

PPRP and UTN are 'like one'

Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon has downplayed reports of party MPs seeking to defect to the United Thai Nation Party, saying the two parties are "like one".

04:00
World

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai

THE HAGUE - Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries including six kingpins in the gang's hub in Dubai, Europol said on Monday.

02:45