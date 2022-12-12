China slams US sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet

Protesters march along Whitehall with placards for human rights in Tibet during a demonstration to mark human rights day in London, UK, on Saturday. (Bloomberg)

BEIJING: US sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal and seriously harmed Sino-US ties, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

China rejects accusations that it has used harsh policies to quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in the mountainous Himalayan region of Tibet.

The comments came after the US Treasury department said on Friday it imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the chief of the ruling Communist Party in Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public security official in the region.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the steps were a gross interference in China's internal affairs and a violation of basic norms of international relations.

"We urge the US side to immediately withdraw the so-called sanctions," he said.

They did serious damage to Sino-US relations, Wang said, adding that China would safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

"The United States has no right to impose sanctions on other countries at every turn and is not qualified to play the world police," Wang added.