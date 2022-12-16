Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Eight killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide
World

Eight killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide

published : 16 Dec 2022 at 11:15

writer: AFP

A view of the scene after the landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Friday. (Caputure from video/ Astro Awani/ Reuters)
A view of the scene after the landslide in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Friday. (Caputure from video/ Astro Awani/ Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: At least eight people died after a landslide struck a Malaysian campsite Friday, officials said, as rescuers searched for dozens who were still missing.

Seven people were injured in the landslide near the town of Batang Kali, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur and near a mountain casino resort, the National Disaster Management Agency said in a tweet.

Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year. However, there were no heavy rains recorded overnight in Batang Kali.

The government has imposed strict rules with regards to hillside development, but landslides have continued to occur after bouts of bad weather. In March, four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains buried their homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.

In one of the deadliest such incidents, a huge mudslide in 1993 brought on by heavy rain caused a 12-storey residential building outside the capital to collapse, killing 48 people.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy continues to recover but faces more challenges

Thailand's economy continues to recover, but faces more challenges with policy priorities to ensure a continued rebound, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Friday.

12:43
World

Eight killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: At least eight people died after a landslide struck a Malaysian campsite Friday, officials said, as rescuers searched for dozens who were still missing.

11:15
Business

Chamber estimates Thai growth to accelerate next year

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) forecasts Thai economic growth of 3.6% in 2023, up from an estimated 3.3% this year, driven largely by the tourism revival, growing exports and a recovery in private consumption.

10:00