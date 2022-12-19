Around a dozen injured in Myanmar ferry blast

Around a dozen people were injured in a blast on a ferry in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Sunday, a security source and local media said.

The blast hit a passenger ferry crossing the Yangon river to the district of Dala around 7pm local time (7.30pm Thailand time) a security source told AFP, requesting anonymity to talk to the media.

Eleven men had been injured, the source said.

Local media said 13 people were injured.

Images published by local media showed blood and debris strewn across a wooden floor.

A junta spokesman did not respond to request for comment.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a coup last year, with anti-coup rebels clashing with junta troops across the country.

There are almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or anti-coup fighters, with details murky and reprisals often following quickly.

In October at least two bombs exploded outside a prison Yangon, killing eight people and wounding 18 in an attack the junta blamed on "terrorist" anti-coup fighters.

In July a bomb blast near a shopping mall in Yangon killed two people and wounded 11.