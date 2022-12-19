Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two calves of endangered Javan rhinos spotted in Indonesia
World

Two calves of endangered Javan rhinos spotted in Indonesia

published : 19 Dec 2022 at 18:01

writer: Reuters

A Javan rhino calf walks next to a female rhino, believed to be its mother, in Ujung Kulon National Park, Indonesia on Sunday. (Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry/Handout via REUTERS)
A Javan rhino calf walks next to a female rhino, believed to be its mother, in Ujung Kulon National Park, Indonesia on Sunday. (Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry/Handout via REUTERS)

JAKARTA: Indonesia has welcomed two baby Javan rhinoceroses to a family of one of the world's most endangered species, the environment and forestry ministry said.

Hidden camera footage released by the ministry at the weekend showed a small rhino trudging alongside another almost three times its size in the muddy terrain of the protected Ujung Kulon National Park on the western tip of Java island.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the births would ensure rhino populations keep rising.

Javan rhinos, which are distinguished by their single horn, were once found throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia. Today they are among the most threatened of the five rhino species, mainly due to poaching.

There are now 77 Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon, the ministry said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Two calves of endangered Javan rhinos spotted in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia has welcomed two baby Javan rhinoceroses to a family of one of the world's most endangered species, the environment and forestry ministry said.

18:01
World

China reports first Covid deaths since hardline policy eased

China on Monday reported its first deaths from Covid-19 since loosening its hardline containment policy, as hospitals and crematoriums struggle with an outbreak authorities say is impossible to track.

17:44
Sports

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners

Lionel Messi and his teammates set off for Argentina with the most coveted prize in football as millions of compatriots waited to welcome them home on Monday and catch a glimpse of the World Cup trophy.

16:39